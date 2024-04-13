Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

Roku stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after buying an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

