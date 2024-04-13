Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954,351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,888 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2,701.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,292,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,319 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,772 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

