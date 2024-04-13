Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,495.66 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $7,495.66 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011757 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00014876 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,383.06 or 0.99732864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00248126 USD and is down -7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $6,589.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.