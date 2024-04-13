RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.09 and traded as high as C$18.41. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.14, with a volume of 1,735,846 shares traded.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 137.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.08.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

