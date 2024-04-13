Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Up 0.6%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.09 and last traded at $82.86. 1,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

