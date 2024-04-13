Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape Sells 700,000 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

REPX stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

