Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.27. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 581,179 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.