Richard Davidson Buys 7,000 Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Davidson bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($30,122.77).
MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MIGO stock opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.32) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.13. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 309 ($3.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 346.52 ($4.39). The stock has a market cap of £77.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8,505.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 27.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile
