Richard Davidson Buys 7,000 Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Davidson bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($30,122.77).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MIGO stock opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.32) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.13. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 309 ($3.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 346.52 ($4.39). The stock has a market cap of £77.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8,505.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 27.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

