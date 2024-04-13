Reviewing Yext (NYSE:YEXT) & Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yext and Urgent.ly’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $404.32 million 1.76 -$2.63 million ($0.02) -285.00 Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.13 $74.73 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Urgent.ly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

This table compares Yext and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -0.65% -1.87% -0.56% Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yext and Urgent.ly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 1 2 0 2.67 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yext currently has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 96.49%. Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Yext.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats Yext on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company's platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

