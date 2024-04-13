Reviewing Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Volkswagen and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 2 2 4 0 2.25 Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Volkswagen and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 4.44% 7.68% 2.43% Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14%

Volatility & Risk

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $294.20 billion 0.26 $16.27 billion N/A N/A Fisker $272.89 million 0.03 -$761.99 million ($2.22) -0.01

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Fisker on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, direct banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. It sells its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, koda, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brands. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

