Reviewing PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) & Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) and Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and Maquia Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -18.98% -24.65% -6.18% Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PagerDuty and Maquia Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 4 4 0 2.50 Maquia Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

PagerDuty currently has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Given PagerDuty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Maquia Capital Acquisition.

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maquia Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagerDuty and Maquia Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $430.70 million 4.76 -$81.76 million ($0.88) -25.14 Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.19 million N/A N/A

Maquia Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.