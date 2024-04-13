Reviewing Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Competitors

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 683 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million $10.84 million -13.99 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.27 billion -$69.41 million 41.84

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% 0.33% Lotus Technology Competitors -61.71% -60.44% -1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 573 892 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Lotus Technology beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

