Reviewing Crane (NYSE:CR) and Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Weichai Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Weichai Power N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Crane has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weichai Power has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 2 4 0 2.67 Weichai Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crane and Weichai Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Crane presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.05%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Weichai Power.

Dividends

Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Weichai Power pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Crane pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Weichai Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane and Weichai Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.09 billion 3.69 $401.10 million $3.69 36.56 Weichai Power $31.55 billion N/A $1.43 billion N/A N/A

Weichai Power has higher revenue and earnings than Crane.

Summary

Crane beats Weichai Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, Agricultural Equipment, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company offers engines of trucks, buses, construction and agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment; gearboxes, including transmission, PTO, and auto transmission products; axles for trucks, bus, and construction machinery; hydraulic components, pumps, valves, gears, motors, and powertrain; commercial vehicles and auto parts; and industrial trucks and services. It also provides new energy products, which include electric direct drive system, electric gearbox power system, electric drive axle system, hybrid power system, power battery, and range-extender system; after-market products, including parts, oil, and other products; fuel cell systems and parts and components; agricultural equipment, machineries, vehicles, and related parts; heavy-duty vehicles; and automotive electronics and parts and components; and forklift trucks production, warehousing technology, and supply chain solutions. The company offers its products under the Weichai Power Engine, Fast Gear, Hande Axle, Shacman Heavy Truck, and Linder Hydraulics brands. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

