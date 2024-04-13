Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.36.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of QSR opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

