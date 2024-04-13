Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 185.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 100,255 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 662.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 168,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,562.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 478,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 450,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,722,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

