Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 267.2% from the March 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Dividend Announcement

About Renesas Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

