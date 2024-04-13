Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,121,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Renasant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

