Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.17

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.17 and traded as low as $9.78. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 116,847 shares.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
