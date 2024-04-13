Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:MOOD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $28.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 56.78% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

