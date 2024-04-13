ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.88 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.88 million and $410.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00127787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011635 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

