Radicle (RAD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.63 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $101.08 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00002902 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,622,094 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

