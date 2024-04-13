QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.59

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $13.93. QuickLogic shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 180,763 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

QuickLogic Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $43,667.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $43,667.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,787.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $38,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,702 shares of company stock valued at $350,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 17.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Featured Articles

