QUASA (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.45

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $171,154.87 and $15.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011678 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,792.33 or 0.99919646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011095 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145155 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.