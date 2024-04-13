Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $27,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 353.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $10,462,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Price Performance

QTRX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. 458,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $699.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Further Reading

