Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.69. 632,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,216. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $265.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.74 and its 200-day moving average is $206.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

