QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Buys £149.10 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($188.71).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Steve Wadey bought 41 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £150.47 ($190.44).

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 352 ($4.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,942.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 382.40 ($4.84).

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.57) to GBX 445 ($5.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 443.40 ($5.61).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

