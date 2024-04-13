PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $84.50

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.09), with a volume of 1213308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.08).

Separately, Barclays cut PZ Cussons to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.40) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is -6,250.00%.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £7,403 ($9,369.70). In related news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,369.70). Also, insider David A. Tyler bought 46,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £49,760.35 ($62,979.81). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,914. Corporate insiders own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

