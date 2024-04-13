PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Shares Up 2.7%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 6,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 14,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 250.96% and a negative net margin of 230.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.