Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
