Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

