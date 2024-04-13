Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Progressive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.56.
Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.98. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,831,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,863,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $933,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
