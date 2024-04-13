PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,037,000 after buying an additional 195,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after buying an additional 11,640,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

