Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

