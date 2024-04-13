PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PolyPid Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.41.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($1.80). On average, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyPid by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

