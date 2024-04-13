PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PolyPid Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.41.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($1.80). On average, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PolyPid
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.