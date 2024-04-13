POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Up 2%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 30,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 69,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 EPS for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Further Reading

