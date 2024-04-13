Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

