Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at UBS Group

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of PAGP opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 124.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after purchasing an additional 429,179 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,884 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,871,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 1,721,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

