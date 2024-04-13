Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

PAA stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

