PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Down 2.8%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 27,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 96,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

PJX Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

