Piper Sandler Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $595.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $665.00 to $595.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $570.70.

ULTA opened at $442.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

