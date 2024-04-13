Piper Sandler Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $45.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.
In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
