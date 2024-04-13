Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Trimmed by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PXD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

