Persistence (XPRT) Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Persistence (XPRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Persistence has a market cap of $53.74 million and approximately $664,267.68 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,682,294 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

