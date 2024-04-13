Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

Perion Network Price Performance

Perion Network stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $603.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

