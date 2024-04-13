Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

