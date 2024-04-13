Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHZ opened at $45.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

