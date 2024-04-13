Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.