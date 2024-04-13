Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,055,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

STZ stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.84 and its 200 day moving average is $247.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $221.81 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

