Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GOVT opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

