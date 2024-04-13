Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

