Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

